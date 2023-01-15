Home

Digital News Publishers Association Announces e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards | Winners List Here

DNPA is an umbrella organization for the digital wings of media businesses in India, having initiated proactive action in recent years to restore equality and fairness for all news publishers.

e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards

New Delhi: Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) on Sunday announced the winners of the e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023. The winners announced will be given awards on 20th January at e4m DNPa Digital Conclave and Digital Impact Awards in New Delhi.e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards, recognise digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promoted national-building. The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 honours India’s cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields.

One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) of Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution, CoWIN App of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana of Department of Financial Services , GST of Department of Revenue Ministry of Finance , Himmat App of Delhi Police , CAMPA app of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change , E Gov portal and Digi Locker of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MEITY) , DIKSHA platform under NCERT , Ministry of Education and POSHAN Tracker App of Department and Women Development have bagged the coveted Digital Impact Awards instituted by DNPA , an apex association of digital arms of 17 top publishers from Print & Electronic Media of India.

Awards were announced across 8 categories. They are as follows –

Best Use of Digital Media for Human Resource Development & Education

DIKSHA (DIKSHA is a Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing)

Best Use of Digital Media for Health

CoWIN App (Co-WIN application is the digital backbone for the vaccination drive in India).

Best Use of Digital Media for Financial Reforms

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a revolutionary Financial Inclusion Program)

Best Use of Digital Media for Sustainability and Environment Protection

CAMPA- (e-green watch portal)

Best Use of Digital Media to Promote Ease of Business

E-governance Portal. It is the national Portal of India which provides a single-window access to information and services that are electronically delivered from the Government.

Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms –

GST Portal- Goods & Services Tax

Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms – One Nation One Ration Card Yojana

Best Use of Digital Media for Women & Child Welfare Reforms –

Poshan Tracker App

Himmat Plus Ap

Best Use of Digital Media for Ease of Living –Digilocker

