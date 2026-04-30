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Received a digital wedding card? You may lose all your savings as new cyber fraud makes way; Check tips to stay safe

Received a digital wedding card? You may lose all your savings as new cyber fraud makes way; Check tips to stay safe

Cybercriminals are always on the lookout for new ways to fraud innocent people. Now, they are sending digital wedding invitations and if you click on them you will lose all you savings. Here's how to stay safe

Wedding invitations are the new cyber fraud. Image Credit: File image

The wedding season can be a time of joy and happiness, but that might not always be the case. Now, cybercriminals are targeting innocent people who have been approached to participate in weddings. Not just links, but digital wedding cards are also being used to empty your bank account by cybercriminals. Dangerous links and files disguised as e-invitations can let hackers gain complete control over your phone.

The case has been brought to light by the Rajasthan Police on X, urging people to be cautious. Here’s a look at the scam and tips to stay safe

How did the scam take place?

Rajasthan Police, in a recent post, urged people to be wary of .apk files and unfamiliar links received on WhatsApp as wedding invitations. Exploiting the wedding season, cybercriminals are using these digital invites to access phones and steal sensitive personal and financial information.

शादी की खुशियों में न लगने दें साइबर ठगों की सेंध! व्हाट्सएप पर ‘Marriage Card’ के नाम से आने वाली संदिग्ध .apk फाइल्स और लिंक से सावधान रहें। वेडिंग सीजन में साइबर अपराधी डिजिटल इनविटेशन के जरिए आपको ठगने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। बिना जांचे कोई भी फाइल डाउनलोड न करें। एक गलत… pic.twitter.com/KzeiQdjoCj — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) April 28, 2026

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These files can allow fraudsters to take control of your phone if downloaded. It’s important not to open or download anything from unknown numbers or suspicious links without checking, as a single mistake could cost you your savings.

Tips to stay safe

Check any wedding invitation received from an unknown number or email before opening it.

Avoid opening any suspicious .apk files.

Do not proceed without checking any link or website properly.

Helplines to contact if you have been scammed

In case you or someone you know becomes a victim of such fraud, act quickly—call the Cyber Helpline on 1930, contact the Cyber Helpdesk at 9256001930 or 9257510100, report it on https://cybercrime.gov.in, or approach your nearest police or Cyber Police Station.

Also Read: Meet the owners of CoinDCX and WazirX, victims of India’s biggest crypto theft after platforms hit by Rs 23610000000 cyber crime

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