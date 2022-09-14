Digambar Kamat Joins BJP: Eight Congress MLAs led by former CM Digambar Kamat and leader of the opposition Michael Lobo, joined the BJP today in Goa. “We have joined the BJP to strengthen the hands of PM Modi and CM Pramod Sawant”, said Former Congress MLA, Michael Lobo. The mass defection comes amid Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March), at which the BJP has been taking jibes: “Jodo (Unite) your party first.” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also met the eight MLAs in the Assembly complex, after which they carried out further formalities to switch. “I welcome the 8 MLAs who have joined BJP today… Congress started the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, but I think ‘Congress Chhodo Yatra’ started in Goa. People from across the country are leaving Congress & joining BJP.”Also Read - Goa Travel: International Charter Flights For THESE 8 Destinations From Goa Airport Likely Soon
List of Congress MLAs Who Joined BJP
- Digambar Kamat
- Michael Lobo
- Delilah Lobo
- Rajesh Phaldesai
- Kedar Naik
- Sankalp Amonkar
- Aleixo Sequeira
- Rudolf Fernandes
Earlier this year, both Kamat and Lobo were at the centre of controversy. Sonia Gandhi had removed Kamat as permanent invitee to the all-powerful Congress Working Committee as he was accused of having played an active role with the BJP in the turmoil, after some of the Congress legislators went incommunicado and did not attend the party meetings. The Congress leadership had also sacked Michael Lobo as Congress Legislature Party leader in Goa assembly.
In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP. The BJP retained power in the coastal state after the state Assembly elections in March this year. It has 20 MLAs in the Assembly, while the Congress' strength is set to be depleted from 11 to three.