New Delhi: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sparked a fresh row on Friday as he equated the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Taliban, which has taken over Afghanistan. Digvijaya Singh said the Sangh has a similar ideology on women as that of the terror group.

"Taliban says that women are not fit to be ministers. Mohan Bhagwat said women should stay at home and take care of the household. Aren't these similar ideologies?" Digvijaya Singh said in a tweet.

Digvijaya Singh also asked the Centre to clarify its stand on the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

“The Modi-Shah government will now have to clarify whether India will recognize the Taliban government in which members of a declared terrorist organization are ministers?”, the former Madhya Pradesh CM tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Digvijaya Singh targeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat while speaking at ‘Saampradaayik Sadbhaavana Sammelan’ (communal harmony conference) organised in Indore and alleged that the organisation was dividing the Hindu-Muslim communities by spreading lies and misconceptions.

Reacting to Bhagwat’s comments of the DNA of Hindus and Muslims being one, Digvijaya Singh asked, “Why were issues like love jihad being raised if that was the case?”

“RSS has been doing the politics of divide and rule for ages. They are dividing the two communities by spreading lies and misconceptions,” Singh alleged.