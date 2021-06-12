New Delhi: A huge controversy erupted on Saturday after BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya released an audio clip where veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh can be heard telling a Pakistani journalist that Congress would reconsider the decision of revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir once they are voted to power. “Decision of revoking 370 and reducing statehood of Jammu and Kashmir was an extremely sad decision and the Congress party would certainly relook the decision”, Singh said an alleged chat with a Pakistani journalist on Clubhouse. Also Read - Mukul Roy Is Our Son, He Has Returned Home, says Mamata Banerjee After Ex Aide's Ghar Wapsi

“In a Clubhouse chat, Rahul Gandhi’s top aide Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that if Congress comes to power they will reconsider the decision of abrogating Article 370. Really? This is what Pakistan wanted,” Malviya tweeted along with the audio clip. The BJP has claimed that Singh was replying to Pakistani journalist Shahzeb Jillani. Also Read - 'Unless I Can be Teleported': Abhijit Mukherjee, Late President Pranab Mukherjee's Son, on Joining TMC

In a Club House chat, Rahul Gandhi’s top aide Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that if Congress comes to power they will reconsider the decision of abrogating Article 370… Really? यही तो पाकिस्तान चाहता है… pic.twitter.com/x08yDH8JqF — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 12, 2021

(Note: India.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio tape)

Meanwhile, BJP came down heavily on the Congress party and asked its top leaders to clarify their stand. “What do Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi think about Digvijaya’s Clubhouse statement? Is this Congress’ stand too? We demand Rahul Gandhi to hold a press conference and clarify”, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said addressing a presser.

What do Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi think about Digvijaya's Clubhouse statement? Is this Congress’ stand too? We demand Rahul Gandhi to hold a press conference and clarify: BJP leader Sambit Patra pic.twitter.com/Ie0ae6XiVU — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

Echoing similar views, former J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta said that Congress leaders speak Pakistan’s language. “His (Divijaya’s) comment is shameful. Pakistan wants reinstation of Article 370 & Digvijaya Singh is speaking their language. It is also part of toolkit campaign”, said Gupta.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Pakistan is the first love of Congress. In a tweet, Singh said, “Congress’ first love is Pakistan. Digvijaya Singh conveyed Rahul Gandhi’s message to Pakistan. Congress will help Pakistan in grabbing Kashmir.”