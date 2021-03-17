Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Union Minister in the Late PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee’s government Dilip Gandhi died to COVID-19 on Wednesday. Also Read - Maharashtra: BJP leader dies in road accident

Dilip Gandhi tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The 70-year-old breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Delhi.

Dilip Gandhi was a three-time MP from Ahmednagar South Lok Sabha constituency. He was first elected in 1999. He was also re-elected in 2009 and 2014.