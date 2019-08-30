claimed the two BJP supporters, who were accompanying him have suffered injuries.

As per a report, the West Bengal BJP president was attacked by a mob in the presence of some TMC supporters in Kolkata’s Lake Town. Ghosh claimed the two BJP supporters, who were accompanying him have suffered injuries.

New Delhi: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh was allegedly attacked when he went for his usual morning walk and Chai Pe Charcha on Friday morning.

The attck comes days after Ghosh has stirred controversy by advising his party workers to beat up Trinamool Congress activists and police personnel if they attack them and the consequences would be “managed”.

Ghosh, an MP, had also warned TMC workers of the same fate as senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is presently in CBI custody over alleged corruption cases.

“Don’t be afraid of TMC goons and police personnel. Incidents of attack on BJP workers in various parts of the state have become regular. Instead of arresting the culprits, the police are implicating our boys in false cases.

“If you are attacked, beat up TMC workers and police personnel. Don’t be afraid. We will manage if there is any problem,” he said while addressing a party programme at Mecheda in East Midnapore district on Monday night.

TMC leaders and police personnel are nothing when compared to the BJP, he had claimed.