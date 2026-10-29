Diljit Dosanjh concert Delhi: Heavy traffic curbs and diversions around JLN Stadium from 1 PM to midnight on Friday; check routes to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at JLN Stadium on October 30, detailing traffic diversions active from 1 pm to midnight.

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Delhi Traffic advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for Friday, October 30, announcing extensive restrictions and diversions around Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in Lodhi Colony ahead of singer Diljit Dosanjh’s live concert. The event, organized as part of Dosanjh’s “Aura India Tour 2026,” is expected to draw large crowds, prompting authorities to put traffic arrangements in place from 1 pm to midnight. Authorities have urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, avoid the roads surrounding the venue where possible and opt for public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro to minimize congestion.

Diljit Dosanjh concert: Affected roads and corridors

Traffic movement and vehicular circulation are expected to face restrictions across several major stretches in South Delhi:

Primary Corridors: Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Arch Bishop Marg, Fourth Avenue Road and Fifth Avenue Road.

Connecting Stretches: Lala Lajpat Rai Marg (specifically between the Defence Colony Flyover and Lodhi Colony Flyover) and Dayal Singh College Road.

Flyovers & Internal Arteries: Internal roads of the CGO Complex, internal roads of Lodhi Colony, immediate roads surrounding JLN Stadium and the section of Barapullah Flyover between INA and Jangpura Metro Station Gate No. 2.

In view of the Live Music Concert by Diljit Dosanjh at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30.10.2026, traffic restrictions and diversions may be in place from 1:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected roads around JLN Stadium and use public transport (Delhi Metro recommended). GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. * For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: WEBSITE: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates @LtGovDelhi

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Key Diversion Points Identified

To manage vehicle movement and prevent severe bottlenecks, the Delhi Traffic Police has designated key diversion points across major intersections:

Lodhi Road-Dayal Singh College Road T-Junction: Traffic will be regulated away from entering Dayal Singh College Road.

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg-JLN Stadium Marg Junction: Vehicles approaching the stadium stretch will be diverted towards the Lodhi Flyover.

Bhishma Pitamah Marg-JLN Stadium Signal: Traffic will face restrictions towards Stadium Gate No. 1 and the Kotla Mubarakpur Flyover.

Contingency Diversions: Additional diversion points may be activated near Kotla Mubarakpur and at the Bhishma Pitamah Marg-Lodhi Road intersection depending on real-time traffic volume.

Delhi Metro extends train services till midnight on October 30

The Delhi Metro will extend train services till midnight on October 30 across its network, except the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro, Gurugram, to facilitate the movement of around 70,000 spectators expected to attend singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said additional train trips would be operated to help spectators return after the concert. It mentioned that JLN Stadium Metro station, located on the Violet Line connecting Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh, is the nearest station to the concert venue.

(With inputs from agencies)