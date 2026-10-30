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  • Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert today: Metro to run till 12 AM; Check traffic restrictions near JLN stadium, entry gates, nearest metro stations, parking locations

Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert today: Metro to run till 12 AM; Check traffic restrictions near JLN stadium, entry gates, nearest metro stations, parking locations

Around 70,000 fans are expected to attend Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour 2026 concert at Delhi's JLN Stadium today. To manage the rush, Delhi Metro will extend train services until midnight, while traffic restrictions will remain in place around the venue from 1 pm.

Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: October 30, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert today: Metro to run till 12 AM; Check traffic restrictions near JLN stadium, entry gates, nearest metro stations, parking locations
Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert today: Metro to run till 12 AM; check entry gates at JLN stadium, parking locations (Image: Twitter)

Fans of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh are all set to attend his Aura India Tour 2026 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in Delhi on Friday, October 30. With nearly 70,000 people expected at the event, the Delhi Metro and traffic police have made special arrangements to manage the crowd and avoid traffic congestion.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that train services will continue until midnight on all lines, except the Airport Express Line and Gurugram’s Rapid Metro. Additional trains will also run to help concertgoers return home after the event.

Read more: Diljit Dosanjh to perform in Delhi on October 30 as police grants concert permission

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions on several roads around JLN Stadium from 1 pm to midnight. No public parking will be available at or near the stadium.

Diljit has also asked fans to reach the venue early and use public transport. The singer wants the concert to start at 7.30 pm and finish before the strict 10 pm deadline.

Delhi Metro timings for Diljit Dosanjh concert

In a post on X, DMRC said it would extend train services on October 30 to help fans travel to and from the concert. Metro trains will operate until 12 am on all lines, except the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro in Gurugram. Additional trips will be added wherever required to manage the rush after the event.

The metro authority will also keep standby trains ready in case passenger numbers increase suddenly. Extra security staff will be deployed at JLN Stadium Metro Station to help passengers and manage crowds.

Security checks will also be increased at the station. Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and additional screening arrangements will be used to ensure the safety of passengers.

DMRC has also extended the QR ticket purchase facility through its Delhi Metro Sarthi mobile app by one hour.

Nearest metro stations for JLN stadium

JLN Stadium Metro Station on the Violet Line is the closest station to the concert venue. Fans can use the following stations to reach different entry gates:

  • JLN Stadium Metro Station: Located on the Violet Line and closest to the concert venue.
  • Jangpura Metro Station: Also on the Violet Line, providing access to the stadium area.
  • INA Metro Station: On the Yellow Line, useful for reaching designated drop-off points for Gates 3, 6 and 8.
  • Jor Bagh Metro Station: Another Yellow Line option for reaching the designated drop-off points.

Fans should check their assigned entry gate and follow the instructions given by event organisers before choosing their route.

Delhi traffic restrictions around JLN stadium today

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the concert. Restrictions will remain in place from 1 pm to midnight on Friday. Six traffic diversion points have been identified, while two more may be activated if required, depending on the number of vehicles and crowd movement.

Traffic movement may be affected on the following roads:

  • Bhishm Pitamah Marg
  • Lodhi Road
  • Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, between Defence Colony and Lodhi Colony Flyover
  • Arch Bishop Marg
  • 4th Avenue Road
  • 5th Avenue Road
  • Barapullah Flyover stretch between INA and Jangpura Metro Gate 2
  • Dayal Singh College Road
  • Internal roads in CGO Complex and Lodhi Colony

Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Dayal Singh College Road. Traffic on Lodhi Road will be directed towards Lodhi Flyover or Aurobindo Marg. Diversions will also be put in place at intersections on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Bhishm Pitamah Marg.

Commuters travelling through these areas have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys and follow instructions from traffic police personnel.

Where can fans park their vehicles?

There will be no public parking facility at or near JLN Stadium. People attending the concert have been advised to use the Metro instead of bringing private vehicles. Those who still plan to travel by car can use the designated parking areas at:

  • Sunehri Pula Bus Depot
  • Dayal Singh College

Taxis and auto-rickshaws will have to use the designated pick-up and drop-off points. Drivers have been asked not to stop or park their vehicles along roads near the stadium.

Diljit Dosanjh asks fans to reach early

Ahead of the Delhi concert, Diljit Dosanjh shared a video message asking fans to arrive at the venue early. He said he wanted the show to begin at 7.30 pm and end before the 10 pm deadline. The singer also encouraged people to use Delhi Metro services because parking would not be available at the stadium.

With thousands of fans expected to attend the concert, the authorities have advised visitors to plan their travel in advance, check traffic updates and reach the venue well before the show begins.

The extended Metro services are expected to help fans return home after the concert without adding to the traffic pressure around JLN Stadium.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Analiza is a digital journalist with over 13 years of experience in news media, specialising in national and international affairs, breaking news and live coverage. She is currently a Chief Sub-Editor ... Read More

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