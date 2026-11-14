Diljit Dosanjh Indore concert on high alert, drone surveillance, 500 soldiers to handle security

More than 500 police personnel will be deployed to secure Diljit Dosanjh's live concert in Indore on November 15. Police are on high alert following a threatening email.

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Diljit Dosanjh Indore concert on high alert, drone surveillance, 500 soldiers to handle security (PC - Instagram)

Police have tightened security for Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s live concert, scheduled for November 15 in Indore. The police administration is on high alert after receiving threatening emails. More than 500 police personnel will be deployed for concert security. Police will maintain a close watch on the venue as well as major intersections and checkpoints throughout the city. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) teams are conducting frequent checks to prevent any suspicious activity at the venue.

According to reports, the BDS team is checking the venue three to four times a day. In addition, teams from the Crime Branch and Bomb Disposal Squad will also be deployed. Police have made extensive arrangements to control the crowd and maintain security during the concert. Drone surveillance will be conducted around the venue. Police will be deployed at major intersections, entry points, and sensitive locations throughout the city. Along with the police, personnel from private security agencies will also be responsible for security at the venue.

Threat email also mentioned the concert

The main reason for the increased security for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert is the frequent bomb threats being received in the city. Indore has received three such threats so far. Recently, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava’s secretariat also received a threatening email, which mentioned Diljit Dosanjh’s concert. Following the threatening email, the police and security agencies are determined to avoid any complacency.

Currently, the police administration is fully focused on ensuring a peaceful and safe conduct of this major event on November 15. Security agencies are closely monitoring every activity, given the large audience expected at the concert. Diljit Dosanjh’s concert is also scheduled for November 27 in Mumbai. This concert was also bombed, prompting Mumbai’s security and investigation agencies to be on high alert.

To perform in Mumbai, Chandigarh too

Diljit Dosanjh’s concert is also scheduled for November 27 in Mumbai. This concert was also bombed, prompting Mumbai’s security and investigation agencies to be on high alert.

The Punjabi singer is also scheduled to perform at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on December 12. A bomb threat was received Thursday morning during the show. A similar threat had been made a few days earlier. However, the enthusiasm of Diljit Dosanjh’s fans overpowered this threat.

He responded to this threat in his own style. The threat was received on Thursday morning, and ticket booking for the show began at 3 p.m. Within two hours, more than 95 percent of the tickets were sold. More than 30,000 tickets for the 38,000-capacity stadium were sold in just two hours.