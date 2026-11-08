‘Dimagi Naxals’ instigating people against Constitution: PM Modi addresses security personnel while celebrating Diwali

PM Modi warned against 'dimagi Naxals' infiltrating political parties during his Diwali visit to a CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with security personnel on the occasion of the Diwali festival, in Bastar (PTI)

Chhattisgarh: Targeting political opponents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned that the threat of Naxalism has not completely ended despite the elimination of armed Maoists across the country. Addressing security personnel while celebrating Diwali at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Karanpur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, PM Modi alleged that “dimagi Naxals” have infiltrated several organisations, including political parties, and are instigating people against the Constitution and democracy. He called for identifying and defeating such elements to secure the nation.

PM Modi addresses security personnel while celebrating Diwali

“We must identify and defeat such elements and secure the country,” PM Modi said, addressing security personnel while celebrating Diwali at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Karanpur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district.

The central armed police forces and personnel of the Chhattisgarh Police have been deployed in Bastar. They were deeply involved in the anti-Naxal operations. PM Modi said the elimination of Maoist terror was a victory of the country’s right policies and strong political will.

Naxalites have been eliminated, but threat is not over yet: PM Modi

“Amid the successes, we must remember one more thing. Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not over yet. Armed Naxalites have disappeared from the forests, but ‘dimagi Naxals’ (a reference to ideological supporters of Naxalites) have taken control of several organisations,” he said.

“Even today, they are instigating people against the country’s Constitution and democracy. They have infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify and defeat them and secure the country,” he added.

Earlier, in his address on the 80th Independence Day in August, the prime minister had also referred to “dimagi Naxals,” saying the country had succeeded in removing armed Naxalism from the forests but warned that its ideological supporters were seeking opportunities to promote violence and anarchy.

PM Modi further said government decisions destroyed counterfeit currency networks and disrupted the supply lines of Naxalites and separatists.

“To take the country forward, its enemies must be crushed with unwavering determination and a well-planned strategy,” he said.

“The lack of political will that the country had faced was addressed in 2014, when you gave this Pradhan Sevak the opportunity to serve Mother India,” PM Modi said.

The fight against Maoist terror was not easy, he said, recalling that at one point more than 230 districts across nearly 20 states were affected by Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies)