Chandigarh: Hours before tying the knot, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's would-be bride on Thursday took to her twitter account to say that the auspicious day has come. "Din Shagna Da Chadyaa (the auspicious day has come (for her wedding)," would-be bride Gurpreet Kaur tweeted, by posting her photo. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to tie the knot for the second time today at a private ceremony amidst the presence of AAP's top leadership, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

In her Twitter account, she posted a picture of Jangir Kaur, 80, from Barnala, who turned into poster women of the farmers' agitation against three Central farm laws and had received lots of praise on the social media. In her profile on Twitter, Gurpreet Kaur, who is a doctor by profession, wrote, "Daughter of Soil".

Din Shagna Da Chadya … pic.twitter.com/5FPRRwq1th — Dr. Gurpreet Kaur (@DrGurpreetKaur_) July 7, 2022

Mann divorced his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in 2015. He has two children from that marriage — daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Singh Mann (17). Both children attended Mann’s swearing-in ceremony in March.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Man’s to-be wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur is a physician by profession, who hails from Pehowa in Haryana’s Kurukshetra. Gurpreet Kaur did her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University in Mullana in Haryana in 2018.