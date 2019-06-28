New Delhi: West Bengal government on Friday sought names of the government and aided schools having more than 70 per cent minority students, in order to send a proposal for construction of dining hall for mid-day meals.

But hours after the reports surfaced, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in an official communique clarified that the circular was distributed in all the schools statewide and not just to those with the majority of minority students.

“Circular was worded in a manner to figure if minority students are in greater numbers so that we can channelize Minority Welfare Department funds into this scheme, that is GoI guideline, we’re following that. It’s a technical matter, nothing more,” the state government specified.

The chief minister’s office in the statement further said,”The idea is to pool in funds from different departments so that the scheme can be effectively implemented. It was not supposed to divide students in any way.”

But, according to the circular, the government has sought an urgent list of state-run schools which have more than 70 per cent, Muslim students. The minority affairs portfolio in West Bengal is held by Mamata Banerjee, with Gias Uddin Mollah as the Minister of State.

Soon after, the BJP raked up an issue of Mamata trying to appease the minorities.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was quick to point out this segregation and tweeted:

1.2 Why this discrimination between the students on the basis of religion? Is there some other malafide motive behind this segregation?

Another conspiracy ? — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) June 27, 2019

