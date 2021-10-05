New Delhi: There has been a dip in the sales of the Covid-19 mitigation such as the sanitisers and multivitamins in recent months as data corroborated by AIOCD-AWACS, a pharmaceutical market research company showed. As per the industry data, the sanitizers saw a dip of about 40 per cent, bring the sales to fall from Rs 77.5 crore(figure in May) to Rs 47 crore(figure in August), News18 reported.Also Read - Pulse Oximeter, BiPap Machines, Sanitisers To Get Cheaper After Govt Takes Big Decision

During May 2020, nearly 43,000 covid cases were registered. However, on May 6, 2021, the number of cases spiked and reached a total of 4,14,188. According to the data, the sales of the sanitiser has seen a major boost of about 400 per cent in May 2021 to that of May last year. Also Read - Car Catches Fire After Driver Uses Hand Sanitiser While Smoking Cigarette, Horrific Video Emerges | Watch

Meanwhile, the multivitamins have too accounted for its drop-in sale. More than 185 crore Vitamin C tablets have been purchased by the citizens of India in the year 2020. This sale was reported to have a cent per cent growth as compared to 2019. But as the second wave of the deadly pandemic started to wore off, the sales of the supplement started to vary. Also Read - Hand Sanitiser Dos And Don'ts: WHO Gives Guidelines on How Much Amount to Use And How Often

Reasons for the dip in the sale of covid-19 mitigation

According to the experts, there are possibly two reasons for the dip in the sale of covid-19 mitigation. The inoculation drive being held at a good pace, and the fewer daily cases of coronavirus being reported, has slowed down the sales of such products and drugs.

Over 90 crore vaccines have been administered in the country. On Sunday, India has added 22,842 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,38,13,903, while the active cases declined to 2,70,557, the lowest in 199 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Marketing President of AIOCD-AWACS, Sheetal Sapale in conversation with News18.com said, “The sales of santisers and multivitamins had zoomed during the first and second waves. However, the data shows that the sales have started going down after crossing the peak of second wave in May. While people continue to be careful about the hygiene aspect, the paranoia has died down. Hence, there is no hoarding of products which used to happen because of the fear factor.”

She further added, ”Also, the vaccination drive in the country has picked up, which means majority of Indians have taken at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccine. This has created a general sense of protection against Covid in the recent times.”

Sanitiser and its sales

As per the AIOC corroborated data, Himalaya’s Pure Hands has been the top-selling sanitiser brand. As of March 2019, the brand’s revenue stood at Rs 2.2 crore. Later its revenue reached over Rs 3.3 crore in March 2020, followed by Rs 49.3 crore in Sept 2020.

Prateek Verma, Vice-President of product category at 1MG, an online platform, told News18.com said, “In June, there was a significant decline (40%) in the sales of masks and sanitisers compared to April and May (which were the peak Covid times). This correlation is a good indicator of receding Covid wave and suggests that the perils and mayhem caused during the Covid second wave are hopefully past us, for now at least. After June, sales of sanitisers continue to fall while masks are more or less stable.”