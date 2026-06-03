Big boost for New Noida! Direct connectivity to Yamuna and Ganga Expressways on cards, to be connected with THIS link road

New Noida comprises of Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR), which is being developed as a future hub for industry, business and housing.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/direct-connectivity-to-yamuna-ganga-expressways-on-cards-to-be-connected-with-link-road-dadri-noida-ghaziabad-investment-region-jewar-airport-8435270/ Copy

The Yamuna and Ganga Expressway will be connected to New Noida using a link road. Representational image

The Noida Authority has begun planning road links to connect New Noida with key expressways in the state. The project, spread across around 80 villages in the Dadri and Bulandshahr areas, is expected to be linked to both the Yamuna Expressway and Ganga Expressway to ensure seamless connectivity.

Known at present as the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR), the area is being developed as a future hub for industry, business and housing.

New Noida to be connected with link expressway

Authority officials said the planned link expressway between the Yamuna and Ganga expressways will run through New Noida, creating direct connectivity with several key transport corridors, including the Jewar airport, the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

As part of the proposal, the Noida Authority will approach UPEIDA to request dedicated entry and exit points on the new expressway. The proposal is also expected to be pursued at the government level to ensure its implementation.

What is the Master Plan 2041?

As part of its Master Plan 2041, the authority has proposed a 130-metre-wide grid road network for New Noida. This network will connect with the planned link expressway, improving connectivity while facilitating industrial and economic development.

According to ACEO Satish Pal, a key meeting involving multiple agencies is expected later this month to discuss connectivity plans and the integration of the link expressway with the broader infrastructure network.

Development work in New Noida is expected to begin along the area’s key road corridors, according to Kranti Shekhar, OSD of the Noida Authority. Officials have already identified major roads and nearby land parcels, with plans for sector development and road construction set to follow.

Preparations underway for a new expressway

The proposed 31-km expressway from DND to the Yamuna Expressway through Yamuna Pushta is moving forward, with NHAI expressing willingness to take up the project. Officials said an NHAI team is likely to conduct a survey of the area shortly. The new corridor is expected to make travel between Noida and the Yamuna Expressway faster and more convenient.