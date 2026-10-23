Direct rail route to Khatu Shyam: Santragachi–Khatipura Express to run via Ranchi, Kanpur | Check details

Operative under Train Numbers 18601/18602, the Santragachi–Khatipura Express is scheduled to halt at major commercial and regional rail hubs across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

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New train from Tatanagar to Khatu Shyam approved, will run via Ranchi-Lohardaga-Garhwa-Sasaram-Kanpur-Agra from October 26. Representational image

Devotees traveling to Khatu Shyam Dham from Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh have reason to celebrate. Following a long-standing demand, Indian Railways has approved a direct train service to Khatu Shyam Dham (Jaipur) via Tatanagar.

Operating as a weekly service, the express train will originate from Santragachi and terminate at Khatipura via Tatanagar, making strategic stops across major rail hubs in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

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18601 -18602 Sangtragachi-Khatipura: Train schedule

According to the official schedule, the train is set to leave Santragachi at 2:15 PM and arrive in Tatanagar at 5:50 PM, reaching Khatipura at 11:00 PM the next night. For the return leg, the express will depart Khatipura at 9:20 AM, reaching Tatanagar at 3:05 PM and terminating at Santragachi at 7:45 PM.

18601 -18602 Sangtragachi-Khatipura: Stoppages

The 18601/18602 Santragachi–Khatipura Weekly Express is scheduled to halt at several major rail hubs spanning five states. Stoppages include Kharagpur, Purulia, Muri, Lohardaga, Daltonganj, Dehri-on-Sone, Sasaram, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Agra, and Dausa before reaching Khatipura.

With Khatipura serving as a key gateway to Khatu Shyam Dham, the direct train service eliminates major transit hurdles for visiting devotees. In addition to aiding pilgrimage traffic, officials expect the route to strengthen regional trade, commerce, and cultural ties across West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan.

IRCTC launches 5 safari tour packages under IRCTC Vandarshan

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), in partnership with the Maharashtra Forest Department, has introduced five wildlife tour packages under its Vandarshan initiative. The packages combine train travel, hotel accommodation, local transfers and wildlife safari arrangements in one itinerary.

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Scheduled to begin on November 19, 2026, the tours are designed for travellers who want to explore tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries without organising every part of the trip separately. Each itinerary is planned for four nights and five days, with travel on the Vidarbha Express.

Vandarshan is a wildlife tourism initiative intended to make visits to selected forest destinations more convenient through organised travel packages. Instead of arranging train tickets, accommodation, road transfers and safari bookings separately, travellers can choose a package that brings these elements together. The initiative covers wildlife destinations in Maharashtra and nearby forest landscapes. It may appeal to families, nature lovers, wildlife photographers and first-time safari visitors looking for a planned holiday.