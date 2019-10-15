New Delhi: Taking stringent action against 27 former parliament members who have retained their stay in official residences beyond the allotted time frame, a Lok Sabha panel on Tuesday directed to cut water, gas, and power connections from their homes. The lower house committee also sought aid from Delhi Police in the matter.

Chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP CR Patil, the Lok Sabha committee came upon the decision after several former MPs were found to be overstaying at their accommodations in Lutyens Delhi despite repeated notices issued to them.

With the formation of second government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 25, President Ram Nath Kovind dissolved the former Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet.

As a result, the former MPs were requested to leave their government-provided accommodations allocated to them in 2014. No MP refused to vacate their bungalows, even in a meeting held in August.

According to rules, former MPs have to vacate their residences within one month of dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. However, as many of the ex-MPs refused to vacate the bungalows, the newer members were forced to live in transit accommodations provided usually in their respective state guest houses or the Western Court.