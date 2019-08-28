New Delhi: The Railway Ministry has decided to provide a discount of up to 25% on trains like Shatabdi, Tejas, Gatiman, Intercity trains which have AC Chair Car and Executive class.

Due to the low occupancy rate in such trains, the discount will be provided to bump up ticket sales.

“With a view to improve occupancy in trains, Ministry of Railways have decided to delegate powers to Principal Chief Commercial Managers of Zonal Railways to introduce discounted fare scheme in trains with sitting accommodation of AC Chair car and EC,” read the statement by the ministry.

