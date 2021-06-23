New Delhi: To encourage people to get vaccinated, several firms, countries and political leaders are offering various incentives and India is not far behind in this. Starting from sports tickets to a free beer and live chicken, the authorities and governments around the world are looking for something extra to get their people vaccinated. Several states in the US have launched incentive programmes to push people to get jabbed, ranging from free beer in New Jersey to million-dollar cash lotteries in states like Oregon and Ohio. Also Read - How is Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D Covid Vaccine Different From Others? All You Need to Know

In India, political leaders are announcing a reward of lakhs of rupees to maximise the inoculation drive. In a similar incident, a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh has announced that free mobile recharge will be done for all the people in his constituency who get vaccinated by June 30. Another MLA in Madhya Pradesh had also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the village that achieves 100 percent inoculation. Also Read - Covaxin For Children Above 2 Years Will Be Available In By September, Says AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

Apart from political leaders and state governments, several firms are also offering discounts on items ranging from fast food to flight tickets to lure people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Also Read - Pfizer in Final Stages of Getting Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine in India, Says CEO Albert Bourla

Notably, McDonald’s is offering a 20 per cent discount on meals, Grofers is giving one month’s subscription to its loyalty program, and home appliances maker Godrej extended product warranties.

IndiGo airline in a statement said that vaccinated customers, even those who have received just one dose, would get a discount of up to 10 per cent.

On the other side, state-run Central Bank of India Ltd (CBI.NS) is offering higher interest on deposits from recipients of at least one dose.

To claim the discounts, people must show their vaccination certificates issued by the government.