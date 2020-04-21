New Delhi: Pavan Kapoor, India’s ambassador to the UAE on Monday tweeted about how ‘India and the UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds’ as reports emerged of ‘resentment’ in the Arab world over India’s ‘treatment of its Muslim population’ amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Defends Sister Rangoli Chandel And Babita Phogat For Commenting on Tablighi Jamaat, Says 'Ban Twitter'

"India and the UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds. Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this," Ambassador Kapoor tweeted last evening.

He quoted a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Sunday, in which PM Modi had stated how 'coronavirus does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking.'

India and UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds. Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the Rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this. https://t.co/8Ui6L9EKpc — Amb Pavan Kapoor (@AmbKapoor) April 20, 2020

The Ambassador’s tweet came amid ‘backlash’ in Arab countries, including UAE and Kuwait, over ‘discrimination’ against Muslims in India amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Notably, in the wake of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month, there have been instances of ‘discrimination’ as well as physical violence against Muslims in some parts of the country. As per the central government data, nearly 30% of the country’s coronavirus cases are directly or indirectly linked to the Jamaat.

In recent days, there have also been instances of Indian nationals living in the Gulf of being fired from their jobs for ‘anti-Muslim’ social media posts, including the ones on the Jamaat.

Yesterday, a now-deleted 2015 tweet by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Arab women surfaced on social media, triggering massive public outrage.