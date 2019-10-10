New Delhi: Days ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections, a new rift seems surfacing in the Congress after party leader Salman Khurshid called Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as party president the biggest problem of why the party is still struggling across the country.

Defending Rahul’s decision, Opposition leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Wednesday requested Salman Khurshid to discuss all issues at party level.

“When the party has been going into election mood in states, these kinds of comments or utterances shouldn’t work well for the party. Instead of uttering outside, Khurshid should have consulted and expressed himself inside the party,” Chowdhury was quoted as saying by ANI.

Saying that Rahul Gandhi has set an example by resigning, Chowdhury said he doesn’t like to endorse such kind of statements of Khurshid in an election time like this.

“On many occasions, Rahul Gandhi had categorically stated that he felt that it was moral accountability of the Congress President to own up the defeat of the Congress. Accordingly, he thought it prudent to relinquish the chair of Congress president,” Chowdhury added.

He also refuted Khurshid’s allegations and said the party is analysing its poll debacle. “In each and every state, Congress leaders are examining and analyzing the reason for the party’s defeat,” he added.

This is not only Khurshid who talked about his own party following the Lok Sabha poll debacle. Earlier party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also made such remark that the party needs to self-introspect.

“We are all undergoing the introspection, which is why after churning the entire situation, the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) requested Sonia Gandhi to take charge of the party,” Chowdhury added.

The statement from the senior Congress leader and Opposition leader in Lok Sabha came after Salman Khurshid and Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed concern over the current situation and future of the party.

On Wednesday, Salman Khurshid called Rahul Gandhi’s exit as party president the biggest problem as to why the party is still struggling.

“We haven’t really got together to analyse why we got defeated. Our biggest problem is our leader has walked away,” Khurshid had told Associated Press earlier.

“It’s kind of left a vacuum. Sonia Gandhi stepped in, but there is more than an indication that she is treating herself as a stop-gap arrangement. I wish it wasn’t so,” Khurshid added.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the grand-old party suffered a massive debacle, following which Rahul Gandhi resigned from the party president’s post. A host of other Congress state chiefs also resigned from their respective posts. The Congress only could win a mere 52 seats out of the contest for 542.