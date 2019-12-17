New Delhi: Ahead of India and China’s scheduled talk on boundary issues, China has been trying to push the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.

Previously, too, China asked for closed consultations on the Security Council agenda item ‘India Pakistan Question’. India has, time and again, maintained that both the decisions of abrogating Article 370 and bifurcating the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories of J&K and Ladakh were an internal matter.

While Pakistan formally asked the UNSC to take up the issue, its all-weather friend China, as reported, was covertly pushing for it. This time again, China wants J&K to be on the table as the UNSC meets on Tuesday. The development comes at a time when the unrest over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Parliament across the country has grabbed international attention.

In a letter to the Security Council on December 12, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed concern about a possible further escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan. “In view of the seriousness of the situation and the risk of further escalation, China would like to echo the request of Pakistan, and request a briefing of the Council … on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir,” China’s UN mission wrote in a note to council members, seen by Reuters.