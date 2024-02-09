Don’t Take Any Names, Discuss Only Policy Matters: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Om Birla said this after Ritesh Pandey, a BSP MP raised the issue of a medical college and its application for recognition for starting a postgraduate course.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings of the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha Speaker’s Notification: Om Birla, the Lok Sabha Speaker on Friday notified the members of the lower house against taking the name of a particular institution or organisation while raising an issue. He said that the MPs should discuss “only policy matters”.

Trending Now

Om Birla said this after Ritesh Pandey, a BSP MP from Uttar Pradesh raised the issue of a medical college and its application for recognition for starting a postgraduate course.

You may like to read

“I appeal to everyone that no one should take the name of any medical college or any organisation while raising any issue. If you raise it, it will have a long-term impact on parliamentary procedures. If you raise a policy issue, that is absolutely fine. But it is not correct to take any name,” said the LS Speaker.

Union Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel said the National Medical Commission independently takes decisions on giving recognition to any medical course in any medical college adding that the number of medical colleges has gone up to 700 from 350 since the Narendra Modi-led NDA came to power in 2014, said S P Singh Baghel adding that the number of seats in undergraduate courses in medical colleges has increased by over 100 per cent and by over 126 per cent in postgraduate courses.

Baghel added that the government is also following the policy of setting up one medical college in each district of the country.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.