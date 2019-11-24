New Delhi: In the wake of the Supreme Court hearing over the government formation in Maharashtra, the BJP leaders held a party legislators meeting in Mumbai on Sunday to discuss the strategy to comfortably pass the floor test.

“In this meeting that we had just now, we discussed and decided our strategy to comfortably pass our floor test. We also passed a resolution congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Chief Minister,” BJP leader Ashish Shelar said in Mumbai after the party legislator meeting was over.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil were present in the meeting among other crucial party leaders.