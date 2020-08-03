New Delhi: India and China held fifth round of Corps Commander-level talks on Sunday, with sources telling news agency ANI that the dialogue, which began at 11: 30 AM in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), ended only over ten hours later, at around 9:30 PM. Also Read - India-China Ladakh Dispute: Fifth Round of Corps Commander-Level Military Talks Today

In the meeting, sources further said, India discussed disengagement from Pangong Tso lake area by the Chinese troops.

Notably, the fifth round of talks, between Leh-based 14 Corps’ Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and Major General Liu Lin, the South Xinjiang military district chief, came amid reports that China had not shown any signs of pulling back from friction points in eastern Ladakh, despite both countries agreeing on disengagement terms.

While the Pangong Tso lake area remains the major sticking point, the other three friction areas are Depsang, Gogra-Hot Spring and the Galwan Valley, where, on the night of June 15, 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, had lost their lives in an ambush by the Chinese troops.

However, in retaliation by the Indian troops, the Chinese side, too, lost an unspecified number of soldiers.

In recent days there have been reports that far from disengaging from the friction points, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has, in fact, deployed around 40,000 troops in eastern Ladakh, where the two sides have been engaged in a standoff since early May.