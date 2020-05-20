Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday attacked the Congress and Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) for “doing politics” over the issue of sending migrant labourers home. This comes at a time when the Congress and the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government have been at loggerheads over the issue of buses for migrants. Also Read - 'Crossed All Limits': Priyanka Gandhi to Yogi Adityanath After Buses Stopped at UP-Rajasthan Border

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said, “The disgusting politics being done in the past several days, specially by the BJP and Congress in the name of sending migrant labourers home is most unfortunate. Are these parties accusing each other in connivance to divert attention from the tragedy?”. Also Read - As COVID-19 Cases Cross One Lakh Mark, Sonia Gandhi to Chair Opposition Meet on Friday

“If it is not so then the BSP has to say that instead of insisting on sending the migrants by buses, the Congress should help them go home by trains by arranging their tickets,” she said in another tweet. Also Read - UP Govt Asks Congress to Deploy Buses; Party Says Vehicles Will Reach by 5 PM, Keep List of Passengers Ready

The former UP chief minister said BSP workers have been helping migrants in the entire country “without caring for publicity”.

“Unlike the BJP and Congress, BSP has not indulged in any disgusting politics,” she said.

“Also, BSP has a suggestion for the Congress party that if they have to help the migrants return through buses only and not by train, then it would be better that they send these buses to Congress-ruled states for helping labourers ” Mayawati said.

The UP government on Tuesday said the list of 1,000 buses offered by the Congress to ferry migrant workers contained registration numbers of two-wheelers and cars. Rejecting the claim, the Congress challenged Yogi Adityanath’s government to conduct a physical verification of the buses.