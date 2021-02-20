Dish Ravi Bail Hearing: A Delhi court on Saturday commenced hearing the bail plea of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, accused in the ‘toolkit’ case. Yesterday, the court had sent her three-day judicial custody in connection with the case. She was produced before the court amid high security at the end of her five-day police custody. The climate activist was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 in connection with allegedly editing and sharing a ‘toolkit’ on social media related to the farmers’ protest. Also Read - Stand With Disha Ravi: Greta Thunberg Extends Support to Jailed Climate Activist in Toolkit Case

During the course of proceedings, the Delhi Police told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Akash Jain that Ravi has been evasive in giving replies during the interrogation and shifted the blame onto co-accused Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk. The police requested the court to send her to three-day judicial custody, as they have served a notice to co-accused Shantanu, who will join the investigation on February 22, following which both will be confronted.

“She has been evasive in giving replies. We have served notice to co-accused Shantanu who will be joining the investigation on February 22. She has to be confronted with co-accused,” Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court. Furthermore, he said,”During the course of interrogation, Disha Ravi has shifted the blame on Nikita and Shantanu. All the accused need to be confronted with one another. That’s why three days judicial custody is being sought.”

The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against “pro-Khalistan” creators of the “toolkit” for waging a “social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India”.

On February 14, the Delhi Police took to microblogging website Twitter to elaborate on the case. It wrote, “Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and key conspirator in document’s formulation and dissemination.”

She started WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit document, the police said, adding that she worked closely with them to draft it. “In this process, they all collaborated with pro Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg,” the police wrote on Twitter.