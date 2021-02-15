New Delhi: Three-time BJP MP PC Mohan on Sunday drew a parallel between climate activist Disha Ravi and terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Burhan Wani. Stating that ‘age is just a number’, the BJP leader in a tweet, asserted that no one was above the law. “Burhan Wani was a 21-year-old. Ajmal Kasab was a 21-year-old. Age is just a number! Law will take its own course. A Crime is a crime”, tweeted the BJP MP. His tweet comes after the Delhi Police arrested Disha Ravi for her alleged role in the infamous ‘toolkit’ which, according to them was behind the January 26 violence in the national capital. Also Read - What Are The Allegations of Delhi Police Against 21-year-old Disha Ravi | Details Here

