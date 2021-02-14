New Delhi: Disha Ravi, the 21-year-old climate activist who was arrested for alleged involvement in sharing ‘toolkit’ related to farmers’ protest, was according to Delhi Police an “editor of the Google Doc” and also the “key conspirator in document’s formulation and dissemination”. Also Read - 21-year-old Climate Activist Arrested From Bengaluru Over Greta Thunberg 'Toolkit' Case

A Delhi Court on Sunday remanded Disha Ravi to five days police custody of the Special Cell. Also Read - Toolkit Revealed A Lot; Foreign Celebs Obviously Didn't Know Much: Jaishankar

Delhi Police later released a statement on Disha Ravi’s arrest saying she created a WhatsApp group and collaborated to make the Toolkit document. She worked closely with the WhatsApp group members to draft the document, police said. Also Read - Delhi Police Asks Google, Instagram Details of Creators of Protest Toolkit Shared By Greta Thunberg

“In this process, they all collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian state,” police added in the statement.

‘Asked Greta to delete Doc after incriminating details leaked’

Further, Delhi Police claimed that Disha Ravi was the one who shared the Toolkit document with climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Police alleged that later Disha Ravi asked Greta Thunberg to remove the main document from her Twitter, after its incriminating details accidentally leaked into the public domain.

This is many times more than the ‘two lines editing’ that she claims, police said.

Disha Ravi breaks down in court after arrest

Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police from Soladevanahalli area of Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Saturday. She is one of the founders of the ‘Friday for Future’ campaign and allegedly edited the ‘toolkit’ and forwarded it on social media.

She was produced before the Patiala House Court in Delhi, earlier on the day. While seeking her custody, the Delhi Police told the court that, “It is a larger conspiracy against the Government of India.”

The accused broke down in the courtroom and told Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha that she did not make the toolkit but only “edited two on February 3”.

Toolkit case

The Delhi Police had registered a First Information Report on February 4 on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Sections 124-A, 120-A and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code against the “creators” of the toolkit, which was shared by Greta Thunberg.

According to police, the unfolding of events during farmers’ protest around January 26, including violence near Red Fort, allegedly revealed copycat execution of the ‘action plan’ detailed in the toolkit.

The police said that the intention of the creators appeared to create disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups and encourage disaffection and ill-will against the Central government and aimed at waging social, cultural and economic war against India.

(With IANS inputs)