New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist from Soladevanahalli area of Bengaluru for her alleged role in the infamous ‘toolkit’ which, according to them was behind the January 26 violence in the national capital. The police have described the young activist as a key conspirator in the document’s formulation and dissemination and said that she started a WhatsApp group and collaborated to draft the document. “They all collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian state. She was the one who shared the Toolkit doc with Greta Thunberg,” a senior police officer stated. Also Read - Breaking News 15 February 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Activists in Jail, Terrorists on Bail, Shashi Tharoor on Disha Ravi's Arrest

-She (Disha Ravi) was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg. The "toolkit" is a term activists use for a campaign information document.

-In the process of drafting the document, Ravi and other members of the group all collaborated with Poetic Justice Foundationto spread disaffection against India.

-Divulging details, the Delhi Police issued a statement and said that she asked Greta Thunberg to remove the main Doc after its incriminating details accidentally got into public domain. This is many times more than the 2 lines editing that she claims.

Disha Ravi, arrested by CyPAD Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc & key conspirator in document's formulation & dissemination. She started WhatsApp Group & collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia https://t.co/e8QGkyDIVv — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 14, 2021

-Delhi Police in a tweet also said that it has taken cognizance of a ‘Toolkit Document’ found on a social media platform that predates and indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the 26 Jan violence. The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India.

Who is Disha Ravi?

A graduate from Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru, Disha Ravi has been featured in publications across the world as a young activist voicing her strong opinions about the environmental crisis in India.

She is a popular name in important climate forums frequented by youth activists across the globe. Ravi has been writing columns and articles in leading news portals on climate action.

She describes herself as co-founder of Fridays For Future, India.

“My motivation to join climate activism came from seeing my grandparents, who are farmers, struggle with the effects of the climate crisis. At the time, I wasn’t aware that what they were experiencing was the climate crisis because climate education is non-existent where I’m from. Only when I did my research, did I find out about it”, the 21-year-old climate activist had said in an interview to Auto Report Africa in 2020.