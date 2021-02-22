New Delhi: Disha Ravi, the 21-year-old climate activist, who was arrested in the ‘Toolkit Doc’ case by the Delhi Police, will stay in police custody for one day for interrogation, the Patiala House Court ruled on Monday. The Delhi Police will be questioning Ravi, along with co-accused Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Mukul in the case. Also Read - Delhi Court Hearing on Disha Ravi’s Bail Plea Ends, Decision to be Announced on Tuesday

Disha Ravi was arrested earlier this month and given three days' judicial custody on Friday in the controversial 'toolkit' case. The Delhi Court had said it will pronounce its order in the bail application on February 23.

On February 14, the Delhi Police took to microblogging website Twitter to elaborate on the case. It wrote, "Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination."

She started WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit document, the police said, adding that she worked closely with them to draft it. “In this process, they all collaborated with the pro Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg,” the police wrote on Twitter.

The popular teen activist, Greta Thunberg, extended support to Disha Ravi and said that freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest are non-negotiable human rights. “Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy. #StandWithDishaRavi,” Greta Thunberg wrote in a tweet.