New Delhi: The Delhi High Court issued a notice to NBSA and two media houses on a plea by 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in the controversial ‘Toolkit doc’ case. Disha had moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday morning seeking restraint on police from leaking probe material to the media in relation to the FIR lodged against her. She also sought a ban on private TV channels from publishing contents of her WhatsApp conversations that have been used in the investigation. Also Read - Republic Day Violence: Man Seen Swinging Swords at Red Fort Arrested

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police told the Delhi High Court that it has not leaked any material to the media in relation to its probe in the FIR against climate activist Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing the ongoing farmers’ protest. The hearing has been listed for tomorrow. Also Read - Nikita Jacob Granted 3-week Transit Bail in Toolkit Case

Why is Disha Ravi arrested? Also Read - Toolkit Case: Bombay High Court Grants 10-Day Transit Anticipatory Bail To Shantanu Muluk, Order on Nikita Jacob's Plea Today

Climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested last Friday for her alleged involvement in a Toolkit Doc which was then shared by popular teen activist Greta Thunberg. She has denied all charges of the Delhi Police, which is probing the “toolkit Google doc” backing the farmers’ agitation.

Delhi Police had also issued FIRs against Mumbai lawyer Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk, but they have been granted pre-arrest bail by the court.

What is the petition about?

The petition, which is listed before Justice Prathiba M Singh, seeks to restrain police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to the FIR lodged against her. It also seeks to restrain the media from publishing the content or extract of any private chats, including those on WhatsApp, between her and third parties.

Here’s a 5-point cheatsheet to the petition:

1. Ravi, in her plea, said that she is “severely aggrieved and prejudiced by the media trial surrounding her arrest and the ongoing investigation, where she is being viscerally attacked by the respondent 1 (police) and several media houses”.

2. The environmentalist has claimed that the police first “leaked investigative material” — like alleged WhatsApp chats — the substance and details of which were only in the possession of the investigating agency.

3. She claimed that her arrest from Bengaluru on February 13 by a Cyber Cell team of Delhi Police was “wholly unlawfully and without basis”.

4. She has contended that in the present circumstances, it was “highly likely” that the general public will perceive the news items “as being conclusive as to the guilt of the petitioner (Ravi)”. “In these circumstances, and to restrain the respondents from further violating her privacy, her reputation, and her right to a fair trial, the petitioner is moving the present petition,” the plea said.

5. Ravi also sought Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s direction to take appropriate action against TV channels including News18, Times Now and India Today for publishing contents from probe material with third parties, violating rules under the Cable Televisions Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. “Media houses have published one-sided defamatory, suggestive innuendos, and half-truths about the petitioner,” the petition read.