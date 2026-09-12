Disha Salian Death Case: CBI begins probe, records father’s statement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started a probe into the death case of celebrity manager Disha Salian on Friday. It recorded the statement of her father, Satish Salian, as the first step in the investigation.

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Disha Salian death case: CBI begins probe, father’s statement recorded | Image: ANI

Disha Salian Death Case: In the latest development in the death case of celebrity manager Disha Salian, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated an investigation and, as a first step, recorded the statement of her father, Satish Salian. The central investigative agency started the investigation 10 days after the Bombay High Court order.

What Did Disha Salian Say?

After recording the statement at the CBI office in Bandra Kurla Complex, Salian stated that he told some names who were involved in her daughter’s murder. “I have recorded my statement with the CBI and you can learn about it tomorrow. I have spoken about those who were involved,” he said.

Father’s Lawyer Makes Key Allegations In Statement

Salian’s lawyer, advocate Nilesh Ojha, said that the deceased’s father gave additional information to CBI apart from what was submitted to the Bombay HC. He informed that Salian’s statement will become part of the CBI’s FIR.

“The key points in the statement were that Disha Salian was gang-raped and then murdered, and there was a cover-up to hide the crimes, in which some then police officers were also involved,” Ojha said. He further alleged that several high-profile people and a former police official were somehow involved in the case.

Disha Salian Death Case

24-year-old Disha died on June 9, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a building which is located in Mumbai’s Malad. The Malwani police lodged an accidental death report and concluded that it was a suicide, saying that no evidence suggested any foul play.

Initially, parents also maintained that they did not suspect any foul play, as mentioned in their statements given to the Malwani police.

In 2025. Salian approached the high court and requested an independent probe into his daughter’s death case, accusing that Disha had been raped and murdered.

Bombay High Court Ordered CBI Probe

Following Salian’s petition, High Court, on September 2, ordered a CBI probe. The court ordered CBI probe after finding several discrepancies in the inquiry report and said that the ADR inquiry was also inadequate.

Further investigation is underway.