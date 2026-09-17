Disha Salian death case: Father sends Rs 500 crore defamation notice to Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former secretary Disha Salian's father has sent a notice worth Rs 500 crore to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray. Here's all you need to know

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Aditya Thackeray slapped with defamation notice. Image Credit: Aaditya Thackeray/X

Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian, has reportedly slapped a Rs 500 crore defamation notice on Aaditya Thackeray and a similar one on former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, Hindi media reports said.

Disha Salian, who served as Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager, died after falling from a building on June 8, 2020, just six days before Rajput’s death. An FIR was subsequently registered by the CBI in the case, naming Aaditya Thackeray among others, including actors Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, Rhea Chakraborty, and Showik Chakraborty, as well as former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and former police officer Sachin Vaze.

Also Read | Disha Salian death case: Which politician or IPS officer is facing threat of arrest?

However, Aditya Thackeray has denied ever meeting Disha Salian and described Satish Salian’s demand for an investigation into the case as politically motivated.

“Let’s cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian,” Thackeray said in a post on X on Wednesday. He accused some people of trying to damage his reputation for “political and personal motives” and said the campaign had continued for almost six years.

Let’s cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian.

Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 16, 2026

He further said, “The relentless smear campaign run by vested interests without a single shred of evidence and truth is highly unfortunate. Loud TV debates and media trials do not change the facts.”

All about the notice

Notably, by opposing Satish Salian’s petition, Thackeray has questioned his bona fides. “These allegations are false, baseless, reckless and grossly defamatory, having been made without any credible material or proof and solely with a view to further your ulterior and improper motives,” stated news website The Week, quoting the notice.

Also Read | Sooraj Pancholi breaks silence on Disha Salian death case after CBI FIR, denies meeting her: ‘Have nothing to hide’

According to the notice, Thackeray’s legal representatives had said on his behalf that Satish Salian was being used as a weapon to harass him. “These allegations are false, baseless, irresponsible, and defamatory,” Jan Satta quoted the notice as saying. Satish Salian was only seeking a legal investigation into his daughter’s death.

The notice also accuses Thackeray of “falsely representing that the CBI had already investigated the Disha Salian case” and given him a “clean chit”.

Demand for public apology

Disha’s father has demanded an ‘unconditional, unequivocal and unqualified written and public apology ‘. The apology needs to be published and broadcast across all major print, TV and digital media platforms. It further stated that the video apology must be at least three minutes long and should be posted on the two leaders’ official social media accounts.