Disha Salian death case: Which politician or IPS officer is facing threat of arrest?

The number of FIRs registered by the CBI in the Disha Salian case could reach 50. Currently, 27 people have been named in the case, ranging from security guards to politicians, actors, IPS officers, and doctors.

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Disha Salian death case: Which politician or IPS officer is facing threat of arrest? (File Pic)

Mumbai: The CBI has begun an investigation into the suspicious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, Disha Salian. Following a Bombay High Court order, the CBI filed an FIR under serious charges including murder, gang rape, and criminal conspiracy to destroy evidence. The CBI FIR in the Disha Salian case names 27 people. This number could reach 50. As the CBI investigation progresses, more names may be added or removed.

Currently, the CBI FIR includes names ranging from security guards to politicians, actors, IPS officers, and doctors. Will the CBI begin questioning names like Aditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi, Rhea Chakraborty, Sachin Vaze, former Mumbai Police CP Parambir Singh, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, and Anil Deshmukh? Will any of them be arrested?

The FIR was registered following a Bombay High Court order dated September 2, 2026. Following the High Court’s directive, Disha Salian’s father, Satish Ishwar Salian, recorded a statement on September 11, 2026, in which he demanded that his daughter’s death be investigated as a case of alleged gang rape and murder, rather than suicide. Following this statement, the CBI filed an FIR based on his statement. The sections related to the father’s statement were included in the FIR. Now, the question arises: when will action begin after the FIR?

Will Aditya Thackeray and Sooraj Pancholi be arrested?

The CBI has initiated an investigation into the case under serious sections such as gang rape, murder, and criminal conspiracy. It is also investigating allegations of destruction of evidence and concealment of evidence. The FIR not only raises questions about Disha Salian’s death, but also alleges attempts to suppress, destroy, or alter evidence after the incident. Alleged irregularities in the police investigation and records have also been cited. For this reason, sections 201, 217, and 218 of the IPC have been included in the FIR. This means the CBI will also investigate whether anyone intentionally tampered with evidence or attempted to protect someone by creating false records. If the CBI finds this evidence during the investigation, arrests may be made. However, the mere mention of a person’s name in an FIR does not in itself prove guilt.

Why did Disha’s father take the names of big names?

Disha’s father gave a statement, based on which, the CBI has imposed charges. The CBI registered an FIR under sections of gang rape, murder, and conspiracy. The FIR in the Disha Salian case on September 13, 2026, has taken the investigation into a new legal phase. Now, the matter is no longer limited to whether Disha’s death was a suicide. The FIR has brought into the scope of investigation several aspects, including alleged gang rape, murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and alleged falsification of government records.