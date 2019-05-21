New Delhi: In a relief for Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh in disproportionate assets case, investigative agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) gave a clean chit to the Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, and told the Supreme Court that no evidence was found against them.

In an affidavit filed by the CBI in the top court regarding the case, the agency stated that it did not find any evidence to register a Regular Case (RC) against the father and son.

“No evidence has been found against Akhilesh Yadav in the case,” the CBI told the apex court. The enquiry was closed in August 2013 due to lack of evidence, the agency added.

On March 25, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the CBI on a plea seeking a direction to the probe agency to place the investigation report in the disproportionate assets case against Mulayam Singh Yadav and his sons Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek Yadav.