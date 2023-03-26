Home

Dis’Qualified MP, Reads Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter Bio After He Lost His Lok Sabha Membership

The former Congress President lost his Lok Sabha membership after he was convicted by a Surat Court in a defamation case relating to 2019 for his remark on the Modi surname.

Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter bio, writes Dis'qualified MP (Twitter/@RahulGandhi)

Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification: Following his disqualification, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday tweaked his Twitter handle bio as it now describes him as a”Dis’Qualified MP”. The official handle of Rahul Gandhi now reads as “This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress | Dis’Qualified MP”. The former Congress President lost his Lok Sabha membership after he was convicted by a Surat Court in a defamation case relating to 2019 for his remark on the Modi surname. The disqualification will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

Congress Launches ‘Satyagrah’ To Protest Against Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification

The Congress on Sunday held a ‘Satyagraha’ in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Several Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had joined the protest in Delhi.

“This Satyagraha is just for today but such Satyagrahas will be done across the country… Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the common people. The statement (Modi surname) was given by Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka but the case was transferred to Gujarat. BJP did not have the power to file the defamation case in Karnataka,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

‘I Am Not Savarkar, Won’t Apologise’, Says Rahul Gandhi

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the Modi government. When Rahul was asked by a reporter why does he not apologise to the BJP, Rahul came up with a sharp retort– “because I am not Savarkar”. He further continued as he said he won’t apologise as “he is a Gandhi and Gandhi won’t apologise”.

While speaking on his disqualification Rahul said, “I have been disqualified, as the Prime Minister is scared of my next speech. I have seen fear in his eyes. That’s why they don’t want me to speak in the Parliament.”

“The whole game of disqualification, allegations by ministers aimed at distracting people from Adani issue. For this government, country is Adani and Adani is country,” Rahul further added.

Saying that the democracy in the country is under attack, Rahul said he is “not scared to ask questions about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group”.

