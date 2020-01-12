New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday joined hundreds of protestors who are agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

For more than a month, hundreds of Muslim women have been braving the chilly winters in Delhi to protest against the controversial new citizenship law. Impressed with their courage and passion, Tharoor said that he addressed the women with great admiration.

Yes it was fabulous to see the courage, passion & determination of the women of ShaheenBagh. Including the nonagenarian “dadis” who have held fast since the start. Addressed them all with great admiration. https://t.co/ehcqqYcVr2 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 12, 2020

Prior to Shaheen Bagh, Tharoor attended the protests outside Jamia Millia Islamia and addressed a sea of protesters. Calling his visit ‘overdue’, Tharoor said that the Congress stands with the students.

“Dissent is very precious in our country. Jamia and JNU have been sites for very shameful misbehaviour. In Jamia, the police themselves burst into the hostels and libraries and injured some students,” Tharoor said.

Addressed a packed throng of students at ⁦@jamiamillia_⁩ with ⁦@INCDelhi⁩ President Subhash Chopra. So thick were the crowds & so blocked the traffic that we had to walk the last fifteen minutes to reach the site. But the audience’s enthusiasm made it all worthwhile. pic.twitter.com/DCXSEp2aFu — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 12, 2020

Amazing turnout of 10-15,000 at ⁦@jamiamillia_⁩ as I addressed students in solidarity with their protests against #CAA_NRC & police brutality, with ⁦@INCDelhi⁩ President Subhash Chopra. ⁦@INCIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/f3teY75GJH — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, to generate mass support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a mega gathering at Garrison Ground in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

Accusing the opposition of spreading fake news and misinformation, Shah stressed that India is in favour of CAA and that the Congress should understand the mood of the nation.