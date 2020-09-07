New Delhi: In the run-up to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress party has constituted seven committees wherein almost all senior leaders have been accommodated except Jitin Prasada and former UP Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar. Notably, Prasada and Babbar were among the signatories to the letter written in the recent past by Congress leaders to demand visible leadership and organisational elections. Also Read - 'Rise Above Affinity For Family', Expelled Congress Leaders Write to Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi has constituted the ‘Manifesto Committee, Outreach Committee, Membership Committee, Programme Implementation Committee, Training and Cadre Development Committee, Panchayati Raj Election Committee, and Media and Communication Advisory Committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, said a press release from Congress leader KC Venugopal. Also Read - 'Ishq', 'Mushk' Between Congress, China is Evident, Alleges BJP Amid Border Tension

While Salman Khurshid, PL Punia, Aradhana Misra, Supriya Shrinate, Vivek Bansal and Amitabh Dubey are in the Manifesto Committee, Pramod Tiwari, Pradip Jain, Gajraj Singh, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Imran Masood and Bal Kumar Patel are in the Outreach Committee. Also Read - Question Hour Back in Parliament Monsoon Session, Written Answers Only; Centre Says 'Not Running Away From Debate'

Those in the Membership Committee are Anugrah Narayan Singh, Ajay Kapoor, BL Khabri, Mohd Muqeem, former MP Kamal Kishore “Commando” and former Varanasi MLA Ajay Rai. The Media and Communication Advisory Committee has Rashid Alvi, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Surendra Rajput, Omkar Singh and Virendra Madan.

Notably, the appointments were made after nine senior leaders, expelled from the Congress last year, sent the letter to Sonia Gandhi, urging her to “save the party before its slips into history”.