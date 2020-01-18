New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday prayed for the speedy recovery of Bollywood veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who was seriously injured in an accident at Mumbai-Pune expressway this evening. “The news of Shabana Azmi’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery”, tweeted PM Modi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also prayed for the actor’s fast recovery. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the Chief Minister said,”Came to know abt Shabana Azmi ji’s accident. I pray to God for her fast recovery and good health.”

Besides, Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan spoke to Medical Officers of MGM hospital in Panvel, where Azmi was taken initially. “Spoken to Medical Officers of MGM hospital in Panvel on phone to enquire the health of @Javedakhtarjadu & @AzmiShabana. Praying for their speedy recovery”, tweeted Chavan.

Earlier in the day at around 3:30 PM, Azmi was grievously injured in a road mishap after her car rammed into a truck from behind near Khalapur toll-plaza.

She was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College & Hospital (MGM-MCH) at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, for treatment and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri for further medicare, said a top hospital official.

Speaking to a news agency, MGM-MCH Medical Superintendent Dr. (Lt.Gen.) KR Salgotra informed,”We have taken X-rays, a CT scan, ultrasound and conducted other tests on her. She has suffered head injuries, the neck and cervical spine, face and right eye. She was conscious and speaking and her vital parameters were normal. There are no abdominal injuries.”

Meanwhile, the actor’s spokesperson said the she is fine and there is nothing to worry about.

If reports are to be believed, lyricist and music composer Javed Akhtar was also accompanying wife Azmi in the car. However, it was not clear if Akhtar (75) was also injured in the mishap.