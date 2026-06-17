‘Distributed tickets to his acquaintances’: Months after Messi’s ‘GOAT India Tour’, star’s team blames former Bengal minister Aroop Biswas for ruckus

Lionel Messi's team and event organizers have blamed former West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas for the massive December 2025 Kolkata stadium chaos.

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Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Algeria in the FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Kansas City. (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata: In a significant development months after Footballer Lionel Messi’s Messi’s ‘GOAT India Tour’, the team of the global star visited the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and blamed the former West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas for the mismanagement that broke out during his tour Salt Lake’s Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. For those unversed, Argentinian Messi visited India last year in December touring various cities of India including Kolkata. Also the football star is currently playing the FIFA World Cup in the US and scored a brilliant hat-trick against Algeria in his first football match playing for Argentina.

What has Lionel Messi’s team said to Bidhannagar Police, Kolkata?

According to a senior Bidhannagar Police officer, the email was sent to the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Tripurari Atharv by one of Messi’s team members who had came as his advisor for the ‘GOAT India Tour’. He was present on the field along with Messi on that day at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan. The email states that the ruckus at the stadium started after the then Sports Minister Aroop Biswas entered the field.

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What are the allegations against former Sports Minister Aroop Biswas?

The then Sports Minister was repeatedly touching Messi, his shoulder and waist to take pictures with him. The complaint also mentions that many people entered the field with the then Minister Aroop Biswas that day, who did not have the right to enter the field. It also said that there were supposed to be three photographers on the field.

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However, there were about 40 people on the field. This is said to have annoyed Messi and raised doubts about his safety. It is added that after this incident, it was not possible for Messi to attend the event and he had to leave the field.

Satadru Dutta alleged that the then Minister Aroop Biswas distributed those tickets to his acquaintances and also sold them.

Messi’s team has also said that the matter was not under the control of the event organiser Satadru Dutta, who was main organiser of the footballer’s tour to India. It is said that Satadru is in no way responsible for Messi’s early departure from Yuva Bharati Krirangan.

(With inputs from agencies)