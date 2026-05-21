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Heat wave in UP: Districts in Uttar Pradesh become furnaces, temperatures touching almost 50 degrees in Banda and Prayagraj

Heat wave in UP: Districts in Uttar Pradesh become furnaces, temperatures touching almost 50 degrees in Banda and Prayagraj

UP Weather News: Temperatures in Uttar Pradesh are already approaching 50 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, temperature in Banda reached 48 degrees Celsius.

Districts in Uttar Pradesh become furnaces, temperatures touching almost 50 degrees in Banda and Prayagraj

The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ in Uttar Pradesh after temperature has reached 48 degrees Celsius and many districts are sweltering like furnaces.

In fact, on Wednesday, the temperature in Banda reached 48 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees above normal. It was even the hottest in the country. Due to this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in the district for the next few days. Following Banda, Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh recorded 47.4 degrees Celsius and Wardha in Maharashtra recorded 47.1 degrees Celsius.

Severe heatwave conditions continued across the state, leaving people reeling under intense heat waves with no immediate relief in sight. In Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj recorded the second highest temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Hamirpur at 46.2 degrees Celsius and Jhansi at 45.9 degrees Celsius.

In western Uttar Pradesh, Agra recorded a temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius, while Orai and Bulandshahr recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius, respectively. IMD officials said that heatwave conditions ranging from moderate to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist in many parts of Uttar Pradesh during the daytime for the next few days.

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The temperature in the Sangam city has reached over 46 degrees Celsius. The situation remains the same today. People are suffering from the heat. To escape the heat, some are also reaching the Triveni Sangam. Devotees and tourists visiting here are taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. However, due to the intense heat, the water level of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers at the Sangam has also decreased significantly, causing significant inconvenience to the people. In the Sangam area, where there was abundant water in January and February due to the Magh Mela, sand dunes are now visible.

What is the reason for such extreme heat in Banda?

According to officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the reason for this rapid increase in temperature in Uttar Pradesh is the dry and harsh western winds blowing from the Thar Desert.

Clear skies and constant direct sunlight are more severe in the southern districts of UP, especially in the Bundelkhand region, where the rocky ground heats up rapidly during the day, keeping the area hot for longer periods.

Exposed rocky ground absorbs heat quickly in direct sunlight and releases it slowly, leaving districts like Banda vulnerable to extreme temperatures.

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