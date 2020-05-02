New Delhi: A truck carrying a concrete mixer travelling on a high way on Madhya Pradesh — nothing intriguing as several industrial activities are now permitted across the country. But once prodded, 18 migrant workers come out from the belly of the cement mixer. They were all holed up inside in a desperate bid to reach Lucknow from Indore. Also Read - Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: 7 Labourers, Who Returned From Maharashtra, Test Positive

A disturbing video of the biting reality of what lockdown has hurled onto so many has emerged on social media and went viral. The truck was stopped between Indore and Ujjain for checking. The drive was nervous which apparently gave away that something was not right and when the police open the mixer, there were 18 people.

The video shows them coming out from the small opening which is to put cement inside for mixing — not wide enough to allow people. Police said an FIR has been registered and the migrants were taken for screening. Now, they will be sent to Lucknow in a bus.

As the lockdown was imposed for the first time on March 25, several migrants — away from their home — were at a lurch. With many of them losing their daily wage because of the lockdown, the only escape route for them has been walking towards their hometowns. Since the migrant issue has become a raging one, state governments intervened and now the Centre has also allowed the Railways to run special trains to carry migrants stuck somewhere else to their hometowns.