New Delhi: ‘The trend of growing intolerance and mob culture is harming the polity’, said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday. Speaking at ‘Rajiv Gandhi Janma Pancha Sapthathi Samaroh’, an event organised by Rajiv Gandhi Youth Foundation on the ocassion of late PM’s 75th birth anniversary, Singh asserted that no religion preaches hatred and intolerance.

“Nothing is more important than the unity and integrity of our nation. India is indivisible and secularism is the bedrock of our nationhood. Vested interests, both external and internal are acting and exploiting communal passions and violence to divide India. No religion teaches communalism,” said Singh recalling Gandhi’s words.

(Narendra Modi a paradoxical Prime Minister: Dr Manmohan Singh)

Referring to the rising incidents of mob violence across the country, the former PM said,”Another cause of reflection today is some disturbing trends that our country has been witnessing over the past few years. These ‘unpleasant trends’ of growing intolerance, communal polarisation, and incidents of violent crimes propelled by hatred of certain groups can only damage our polity.”

Furthermore he stated that the disturbing trends are repugnant to promotion of peace, national integration and communal harmony, which are cherished objectives enshrined in our Constitution. “All of us need to reflect on how we can contribute to arresting these trends,” Singh said.

“We must continue our journey on the path shown by Rajiv ji by imbibing these words of Rajiv ji,” Singh added.