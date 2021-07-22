New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday said Twitter’s statement expressing concerns over freedom of expression and safety of its employees in India was an effort to divert attention from its non-compliance with Indian laws.Also Read - Police Beef Up Security Ahead of Farmers’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today, Govt Says Ready For Talks

In a written reply to the Parliament, Minister of State for Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the statement of Twitter was possibly an effort to divert the attention from the non-compliance to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 and Indian laws at that stage.

Issuing a statement on May 27, Twitter had expressed concerns over the potential threat to freedom of expression and safety of its employees in India.

He also added that the fundamental right of speech and expression is constitutionally guaranteed and cannot be infringed by anybody.

“The Centre is committed to the growth of a vibrant technology and Internet ecosystem in the country. Moreover, the Centre has also assured that representatives of social media platforms including Twitter remain safe in India and there is no threat to their personal safety and security,” the Minister further said.

Saying that Twitter was non-compliant with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, the minister said the social media giant has appointed Chief Compliance Officer and a Resident Grievance Officer as a contingent arrangement and has also informed the Ministry about physical contact address in India.

Furthermore, he added that neither the IT Act nor the rules contravene the Freedom of speech and expression or the Right to privacy. “The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules), 2021 do not seek breaking the end-to-end encryption,” he added.