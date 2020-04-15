Ahmedabad: Seems we can’t rise above religion, even in the times of a pandemic. Also Read - Hours After Meeting Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Congress MLA Tests Positive For COVID-19

The same can be exemplified by the fact that a government hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has allegedly segregated coronavirus patients and suspected cases according to their faiths and allotted them different wards, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. Also Read - Gujarat Men Deliver Pan Masala to People Using Drone Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Get Arrested

The report further quoted doctor Gunvant H Rathod of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital as saying that separate wards for Hindus and Muslims have been set up in the hospital that has 1,200 beds for Covid-19 patients.

When a COVID-19 patient admitted at the hospital was asked about the same, he told Deccan Herald, ”Two days back at around 11 pm we were asked to change our place. We were not informed about the reason. Later, we realised that only Muslim men and women were moved from the usual place”.

When asked about the controversial decision, Dr Rathod said these separate wards have been created as per the instructions of the state government.

However, the state government termed the allegations as ‘baseless’ and Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Nitin Patel denied any knowledge of the decision, saying that he will enquire about it.

Reiterating the same, Ahmedabad Collector KK Nirala, too denied any knowledge of the matter, saying that no such instruction was issued by him.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Gujarat is 650 and 28 deaths have been reported.