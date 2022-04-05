Andhra Pradesh: What can be termed as an intervention from the divine himself, a suspected thief was trapped in a hole while trying to decamp with the temple jewellery in Jadimudi village, of Kanchili mandal, of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.Also Read - Muslim Family Donates Land Worth Rs 2.5 Crore to Build World's Largest Hindu Temple in Bihar

The man has been identified as Paparao. According to the locals, Paparao tried to a dig a hole in the temple wall and entered the premises to steal the precious ornaments. However, he got stuck in the hole while escaping.

The locals, who helped him to come out from the hole, later handed him over to the police for further action.