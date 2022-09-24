Srinagar: Call it karma or divine justice, it so happened that a man who was cutting down a tree was crushed by the same tree. The deceased has been identified as Rafiq Khokhar, a timber smuggler.Also Read - ‘Looking For Peace With Neighbours’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Rakes Up Kashmir Issue at UNGA

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

Police sources said that a group of timber smugglers was felling a large pine tree in the Kanidajan forest area of Budgam district when the tree they were felling crushed one of them under it and he died on the spot.

“A manhunt has been launched for his associates after registering a case in Khag police station of Budgam district,” sources said.