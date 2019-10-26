New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday participated in ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations in Ayodhya. The annual Diwali festival ‘Deepotsav’ is being celebrated in Ayodhya with the illumination of 5.51 lakh earthen lamps.

The Uttar Pradesh government will also launch schemes worth Rs 226 crore on the occasion. Besides, Patel and Adityanath, Deputy Speaker of Republic of Fiji Veena Bhatnagar and other ministers of the state are also present in the event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel participate in 'Deepotsava' celebrations in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/mjhcQF2XBq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 26, 2019

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives in Ayodhya to participate in 'Deepotsav'. Over 5.50 lakhs earthen lamps will be lit at Saryu Ghat, today evening as a part of #Diwali celebrations. pic.twitter.com/1mygD52lFc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 26, 2019

Earlier in the day, talking about details of the programme, a state government spokesman told IANS: “Between 10 am to 12 noon on Saturday in Ayodhya, tableau procession of Lord Ram will be organised. This procession will start from Saket College and end at Ramkatha Park in which artists from various countries will take part. The Chief Minister will overview the procession between 3:45 pm and 4pm.”

He further stated that a symbolic descent of Lord Rama and Sita will take place. “Between 4:15 pm and 4:40 pm, various programs such as worship and symbolic coronation of Rama will happen,” he added.

Earlier today, artists from different states such as Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan gathered ahead of the ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations. “We have come here from Nepanagar in Madhya Pradesh. We are honoured to be a part of Deepotsav. We are performing Bhagoria folk dance here,” Mukesh Darbar, president of a Napanagar-based dance group, told ANI.

Dressed as Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman, artists were seen getting ready for the mega event. Preparations were going on in full swing by local authorities.