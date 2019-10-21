New Delhi: The Delhi government will organise a mega laser show on the occasion of Diwali in a bid to encourage people to celebrate a cracker-free festival, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in a press conference on Monday. The laser show will be organised from October 26-29 at Connaught Place (CP), entry to which will be free of cost.

Diwali is celebrated across five days, with the third day being the day of the main festival.

Speaking to media on Monday, the Delhi CM said, “We want people to enjoy the laser show with the rest of Delhi, instead of bursting crackers. The one-hour long laser show will be open to all and no entry passes will be required. People can come and enjoy the community Diwali celebrations anytime between 6 PM-10 PM from October 26-29 at Connaught Place.”

The Chief Minister also announced that there will be food courts at the venue and art and cultural events will also be a part of the show. Later, he also announced the initiative on his Twitter account.

इस बार हम सारी दिल्ली के लोग एक बड़े परिवार की तरह मिलकर एक साथ CP में प्रदूषणरहित दिवाली मनाएँगे। आपके लिए भव्य लेज़र शो का इंतज़ाम किया है। 26-29 अक्तूबर हर शाम 6-10 बजे के बीच कभी भी आ सकते हैं। एंट्री फ़्री। आप अपने परिवार, दोस्तों और रिश्तेदारों के साथ ज़रूर आयें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 21, 2019

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also addressed the press conference, meanwhile, said that the outer circle of CP will be pedestrianised for the event and parking arrangements will be made beyond the outer circle. He added that battery-operated vehicles will be used to ferry visitors to the main event venue.

Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world and has, in recent times post-Diwali, witnessed smog-filled days. Besides cracker burst during Diwali, another main factor for this smog is stubble burning in neigbhouring states like Haryana and Punjab.

In order to battle pollution in days following Diwali, the government will be launching its odd-even rationing scheme from November 4-15.